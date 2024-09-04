India mulling simplified rules for government bonds’ exclusive foreigners investors, official says

India working on simplified rules for foreigners investing only in government bonds, official says

Reuters
Published4 Sep 2024, 06:28 AM IST
India mulling simplified rules for government bonds' exclusive foreigners investors, official says
India mulling simplified rules for government bonds’ exclusive foreigners investors, official says

The Securities and Exchange Board of India is working on allowing simplified registration rules for foreigners investing only in government bonds, an official with the markets regulator saidonTuesday.

"For foreign funds investing in only government bonds, given that India's debt has been included in global indices, we are trying to make the registration process for them a lot more easier," said Ananth Narayan, a whole-time member at the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Also Read | ECOS Mobility IPO listing date today; GMP, experts signal strong debut of shares

The regulator is working on "light-touch" registration processes for such investors, said Narayan, adding that details that are required from equity investors may not be needed if investments are being made only in government bonds.

Also Read | Latest Market News Today Live Updates September 4, 2024: ECOS Mobility IPO listing date today; GMP, experts signal strong debut of shares on BSE, NSE
Also Read | RIL bonus issue: Reliance stock to outperform Nifty 50? Technicals reveal this

Foreign investment in Indian government bonds has risen sharply since September 2023, when J.P. Morgan announced the inclusion of India in its debt indexes.

The inclusion is bringing in passive bond investors to the local markets.

So far this year, foreign investors have invested a net of $13 billion in the Indian bond markets, with a majority of the flows coming into government securities included in the J.P. Morgan indices.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Sep 2024, 06:28 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsIndia mulling simplified rules for government bonds’ exclusive foreigners investors, official says

Most Active Stocks

Au Small Finance Bank

674.45
03:57 PM | 3 SEP 2024
-6.55 (-0.96%)

Bharat Electronics

297.20
03:57 PM | 3 SEP 2024
0.3 (0.1%)

Vedanta

464.45
03:58 PM | 3 SEP 2024
1.15 (0.25%)

Tata Steel

152.10
03:59 PM | 3 SEP 2024
-0.75 (-0.49%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

JM Financial

118.55
03:58 PM | 3 SEP 2024
10.4 (9.62%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

2,670.60
03:54 PM | 3 SEP 2024
212.5 (8.64%)

Quess Corp

833.50
03:52 PM | 3 SEP 2024
62.1 (8.05%)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

4,455.50
03:52 PM | 3 SEP 2024
255.35 (6.08%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,013.000.00
    Chennai
    73,370.000.00
    Delhi
    73,299.000.00
    Kolkata
    72,584.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue