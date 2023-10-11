India Portfolio: Bernstein gives 13 Bottom-up ideas for the rest of the year
In its model portfolio, the brokerage Bernstein has introduced two new ideas and removed four stocks from the portfolio. Its sector weights have also been marginally tweaked to pave the way for the new additions.
After lagging from the end of 2021 till March this year, the Indian equity markets rebounded strongly. Markets have hit multiple new peaks this year starting in June till the latest in mid-September with brief periods of consolidation in between. Just in 2023 YTD, the benchmark Nifty has gained over 9 percent. Meanwhile, in the last 1 year, the index has advanced 16.6 percent.
