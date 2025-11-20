PMS firms knock on Sebi’s doors to review fees paid to exchanges for benchmark index data
The PMS industry is urging Sebi to reduce or eliminate benchmarking fees paid to exchanges, arguing that the indexes are public information. The annual fee of around ₹1 lakh can burden smaller firms at a time compliance costs are rising.
The industry body for portfolio management services, or PMS, managers has approached markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India to reduce or remove fees paid to exchanges to use their indices to benchmark scheme performance, said four people aware of the development.