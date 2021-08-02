India private equity landscape in the first half of 2021

At the same time, several new themes were seen in the first half of 2021. Firstly, deal volume spiked sharply, especially in the big ticket deals of $100 million and higher, which increased from 28 in the first half of 2020 to 73 in the first half of 2021. As a result, India Inc. minted 16 new unicorns in just the first half of 2021, already higher than the number of unicorns (12) in the entire year of 2020. Secondly, multiple sectors also saw notable shifts in interest across subsectors. Within IT, SaaS had a breakout year, with 10 investments exceeding $100 million. In BFSI, investors pivoted from non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to focus on insurance, especially as Covid-19 continues to drive changes to risk perception. Lastly, two new themes emerged in exits: a rising interest in public listings and acquisitions of traditional companies by well-funded startups.

