India ramps up gold reserves faster than peers
Shayan Ghosh , Ram Sahgal 5 min read 11 Sept 2025, 09:00 am IST
Summary
RBI was the third-largest buyer of the yellow metal in 2024 at 72.6 tonnes, behind Poland's 89.5 tonnes and Turkey's 77.4 tonnes. But the pace of accretion is higher than that of most other nations that face US tariffs, according to a Mint analysis.
Mumbai: Gold’s share in India’s foreign exchange reserves is higher than that of developing peers as the country’s central bank quietly ramped up purchases of the precious metal last year amid global trade and geopolitical uncertainty.
