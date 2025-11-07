In search of returns, more Indians invest aboard—not just in the US, Europe, but as far as Brazil, China
Srushti Vaidya , Dipti Sharma 5 min read 07 Nov 2025, 03:01 pm IST
Indians are increasingly investing overseas faced with underwhelming returns at home. DIY platforms like Vested Finance and Borderless are facilitating this trend, with significant growth in trading volumes for US, Chinese, and Brazilian stocks.
More and more Indians are investing in equity on American and European markets and going as far as Brazil and China in their hunt for returns better than in India, data from the central bank and platforms for overseas investment shows.
