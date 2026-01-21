Sebi, Amfi in talks on cutting KYC, depository charges with an eye on mutual fund profitability
The discussions come a month after Sebi cut brokerage and transaction costs for mutual funds and tightened the overall total expense ratio (TER) framework.
India's mutual fund industry body is in discussions with the markets regulator to reduce certain fixed or non-variable costs borne by mutual funds, as these charges do not decline with growth in assets and continue to weigh on profitability, said three people familiar with the matter.