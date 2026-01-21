A burden as Sebi trims costs

The discussions come a month after Sebi cut brokerage and transaction costs for mutual funds and tightened the overall total expense ratio (TER) framework. The regulator capped brokerage costs in the cash market at 6 basis points (bps), down from 12 bps in the cash markets, and at 2 bps in derivatives, compared with the earlier 5 bps. It also removed the additional 5 bps that could earlier be charged over exit loads. These changes will take effect from 1 April 2026.