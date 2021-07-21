India slips further in EM league tables

Unlike in the case of developed markets, inflation in emerging markets such as India has not been accompanied by a strong rebound in output growth or demand. India’s manufacturing activity, as measured by the purchasing managers’ index (PMI) was resilient in April, just above the expansion mark (50) in May, before sliding to contractionary territory in June, one of the worst readings across the 10 largest emerging markets. Only Malaysia had a worse reading than India last month, the latest data show. The IHS Markit’s latest outlook report shows Indian firms are most downbeat about the prospects for profitability, improvement in employment and research and development (R&D) spending. They also see supply-chain bottlenecks and subdued market confidence as threats to the outlook.