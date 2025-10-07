Exchange ecosystem needs more competition, says MSEI's Latika Kundu
India's vision of more than doubling its economy to $10 trillion requires multiple marketplaces and robust infrastructure, says Latika Kundu at Global Fintech Fest.
India’s stock exchange ecosystem requires greater competition and collaboration to develop new platforms and products, said the chief executive of Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India (MSEI), as the regulator’s decision to cap weekly expiry days has dealt a setback to its equity derivatives foray.