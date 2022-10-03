India vs Pakistan: A tale of two ETFs

On the other hand, Pakistan has not managed to reform its tax system, which is a critical source of revenue for any country. Debt-servicing obligations, along with falling exports, have kept the fiscal deficit high for Pakistan. The country's large informal sector also remains out of the tax net. Recently, Pakistan again approached IMF for aid as it has less than two months of foreign reserves left to pay its import bill. While the final approval is yet to be given by IMF’s executive board, the agency has had a staff-level agreement on extending its fund facility.