Indiamart Intermesh Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: Indiamart Intermesh share price are down by -1.59%, Nifty down by -0.54%

Indiamart Intermesh Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: On the last trading day, Indiamart Intermesh opened at 2453.15 and closed at 2422.80. The stock reached a high of 2468.45 and a low of 2415.00 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from its opening price to its closing price.

Published5 Nov 2024, 11:12 AM IST
Indiamart IntermeshShare Price Today on 05-11-2024
Indiamart IntermeshShare Price Today on 05-11-2024

Indiamart Intermesh Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: At 05 Nov 12:01 today, Indiamart Intermesh shares are trading at price 2422.8, -1.59% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78325.72, down by -0.58%. The stock has hit a high of 2468.45 and a low of 2415 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52533.61
102509.15
202752.10
502900.45
1002827.31
3002719.33

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 2554.47, 2645.58, & 2712.32, whereas it has key support levels at 2396.62, 2329.88, & 2238.77.

Indiamart Intermesh Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indiamart Intermesh was 11.93% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.60% & ROA of 9.69% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 34.38 & P/B is at 7.87.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 24.69% with a target price of 3021.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.78% MF holding, & 23.86% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.85% in june to 0.78% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 23.37% in june to 23.86% in the september quarter.

Indiamart Intermesh share price down -1.59% today to trade at 2422.8 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jyothy Labs, Welspun Living are falling today, but its peers Emami, S H Kelkar & Company are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.54% & -0.58% each respectively.

First Published:5 Nov 2024, 11:12 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsIndiamart Intermesh Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: Indiamart Intermesh share price are down by -1.59%, Nifty down by -0.54%

