Indiamart Intermesh Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: Indiamart Intermesh share price are down by -1.59%, Nifty down by -0.54%

Indiamart Intermesh Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: On the last trading day, Indiamart Intermesh opened at ₹ 2453.15 and closed at ₹ 2422.80. The stock reached a high of ₹ 2468.45 and a low of ₹ 2415.00 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from its opening price to its closing price.

Indiamart Intermesh Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: At 05 Nov 12:01 today, Indiamart Intermesh shares are trading at price ₹2422.8, -1.59% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78325.72, down by -0.58%. The stock has hit a high of ₹2468.45 and a low of ₹2415 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2533.61 10 2509.15 20 2752.10 50 2900.45 100 2827.31 300 2719.33

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2554.47, ₹2645.58, & ₹2712.32, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2396.62, ₹2329.88, & ₹2238.77.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indiamart Intermesh was 11.93% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.60% & ROA of 9.69% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 34.38 & P/B is at 7.87.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 24.69% with a target price of ₹3021.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.78% MF holding, & 23.86% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.85% in june to 0.78% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 23.37% in june to 23.86% in the september quarter.