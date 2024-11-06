Indiamart Intermesh Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Indiamart Intermesh share price are down by -0.16%, Nifty up by 0.36%

Indiamart Intermesh Share Price Today on 06 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Indiamart Intermesh opened at 2450.15 and closed at 2428.20. The stock reached a high of 2455.80 and a low of 2422.20 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from its opening price.

Livemint
Published6 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Indiamart IntermeshShare Price Today on 06-11-2024
Indiamart IntermeshShare Price Today on 06-11-2024

Indiamart Intermesh Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 11:00 today, Indiamart Intermesh shares are trading at price 2428.2, -0.16% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79952.41, up by 0.6%. The stock has hit a high of 2455.8 and a low of 2422.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52533.61
102509.15
202752.10
502900.45
1002827.31
3002719.55

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 2470.43, 2506.37, & 2540.58, whereas it has key support levels at 2400.28, 2366.07, & 2330.13.

Indiamart Intermesh Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indiamart Intermesh was 14.65% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.60% & ROA of 9.69% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 33.97 & P/B is at 7.77.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 24.41% with a target price of 3021.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.78% MF holding, & 23.86% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.85% in june to 0.78% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 23.37% in june to 23.86% in the september quarter.

Indiamart Intermesh share price down -0.16% today to trade at 2428.2 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jyothy Labs are falling today, but its peers Emami, Welspun Living, S H Kelkar & Company are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.36% & 0.6% each respectively.

First Published:6 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
