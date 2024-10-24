Indiamart Intermesh Share Price Today on : Indiamart Intermesh share are down by -0.13%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Indiamart Intermesh Share Price Today on 24-10-2024: On the last trading day, Indiamart Intermesh opened at ₹ 2472.55 and closed at ₹ 2476.90. The stock reached a high of ₹ 2505 and a low of ₹ 2470.40 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a slight increase in value, closing higher than its opening price.

Indiamart Intermesh Share Price Today on : At 24 Oct 12:00 today, Indiamart Intermesh shares are trading at price ₹2476.9, -0.13% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80060, down by -0.03%. The stock has hit a high of ₹2505 and a low of ₹2470.4 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2824.22 10 2922.36 20 2919.08 50 2943.28 100 2823.95 300 2728.08

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2511.07, ₹2535.53, & ₹2566.07, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2456.07, ₹2425.53, & ₹2401.07.

Indiamart Intermesh Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indiamart Intermesh was 47.07% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.60% .The current P/E of the stock is at 34.70 & P/B is at 7.94. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 22.90% with a target price of ₹3044.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.78% MF holding, & 23.86% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has decreased from 0.85% in june to 0.78% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 23.37% in june to 23.86% in the september quarter.