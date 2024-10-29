Indiamart Intermesh Share Price Today on : Indiamart Intermesh share are up by 0.44%, Nifty down by -0.8%

Indiamart Intermesh Share Price Today on : At 29 Oct 11:04 today, Indiamart Intermesh shares are trading at price ₹2525, 0.44% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79520.01, down by -0.61%. The stock has hit a high of ₹2540.45 and a low of ₹2490 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2484.70 10 2763.59 20 2849.81 50 2924.73 100 2823.28 300 2723.97

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2561.67, ₹2608.28, & ₹2688.62, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2434.72, ₹2354.38, & ₹2307.77.

Indiamart Intermesh Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indiamart Intermesh was 68.86% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.60% .The current P/E of the stock is at 35.12 & P/B is at 8.04.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.64% with a target price of ₹3021.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.78% MF holding, & 23.86% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.85% in june to 0.78% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 23.37% in june to 23.86% in the september quarter.