Indiamart Intermesh Share Price Today on : Indiamart Intermesh share are up by 0.44%, Nifty down by -0.8%

Indiamart Intermesh Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: On the last trading day, Indiamart Intermesh opened at 2523.55 and closed slightly higher at 2525. The stock reached a high of 2540.45 during the day, while the lowest point was 2490. Overall, the stock showed modest movement, closing just above the opening price.

Published29 Oct 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Indiamart Intermesh Share Price Today on : At 29 Oct 11:04 today, Indiamart Intermesh shares are trading at price 2525, 0.44% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79520.01, down by -0.61%. The stock has hit a high of 2540.45 and a low of 2490 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52484.70
102763.59
202849.81
502924.73
1002823.28
3002723.97

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 2561.67, 2608.28, & 2688.62, whereas it has key support levels at 2434.72, 2354.38, & 2307.77.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indiamart Intermesh was 68.86% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.60% .The current P/E of the stock is at 35.12 & P/B is at 8.04.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.64% with a target price of 3021.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.78% MF holding, & 23.86% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.85% in june to 0.78% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 23.37% in june to 23.86% in the september quarter.

Indiamart Intermesh share price up 0.44% today to trade at 2525 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Welspun Living, S H Kelkar & Company are falling today, but its peers Gillette India, Jyothy Labs are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.8% & -0.61% each respectively.

First Published:29 Oct 2024, 11:04 AM IST
