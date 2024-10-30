Indiamart Intermesh Share Price Today on : Indiamart Intermesh share are up by 0.87%, Nifty down by -0.06%

Indiamart Intermesh Share Price Today on : At 30 Oct 13:02 today, Indiamart Intermesh shares are trading at price ₹2576.8, 0.87% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80300.81, down by -0.08%. The stock has hit a high of ₹2583.9 and a low of ₹2504.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2485.76 10 2708.65 20 2829.65 50 2921.05 100 2824.27 300 2723.01

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2590.65, ₹2628.8, & ₹2680.75, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2500.55, ₹2448.6, & ₹2410.45.

Indiamart Intermesh Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indiamart Intermesh was 200.97% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.60% .The current P/E of the stock is at 35.65 & P/B is at 8.16.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.24% with a target price of ₹3021.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.78% MF holding, & 23.86% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.85% in june to 0.78% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 23.37% in june to 23.86% in the september quarter.