Indiamart Intermesh Share Price Today on : Indiamart Intermesh share are up by 0.87%, Nifty down by -0.06%

Indiamart Intermesh Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: On the last trading day, Indiamart Intermesh opened at 2550 and closed at 2576.8. The stock reached a high of 2583.9 and a low of 2504.1 during the day.

Indiamart Intermesh Share Price Today on : At 30 Oct 13:02 today, Indiamart Intermesh shares are trading at price 2576.8, 0.87% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80300.81, down by -0.08%. The stock has hit a high of 2583.9 and a low of 2504.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52485.76
102708.65
202829.65
502921.05
1002824.27
3002723.01

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 2590.65, 2628.8, & 2680.75, whereas it has key support levels at 2500.55, 2448.6, & 2410.45.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indiamart Intermesh was 200.97% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.60% .The current P/E of the stock is at 35.65 & P/B is at 8.16.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.24% with a target price of 3021.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.78% MF holding, & 23.86% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.85% in june to 0.78% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 23.37% in june to 23.86% in the september quarter.

Indiamart Intermesh share price has gained 0.87% today to trade at 2576.8 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.06% & -0.08% each respectively.

