Indiamart Intermesh Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: Indiamart Intermesh share price are down by -1.56%, Nifty down by -0.41%

Indiamart Intermesh Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: On the last trading day, Indiamart Intermesh opened at 2557.2 and closed at 2508.6. The stock reached a high of 2564.35 and a low of 2503.8 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from its opening price.

Livemint
Published31 Oct 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Indiamart IntermeshShare Price Today on 31-10-2024
Indiamart IntermeshShare Price Today on 31-10-2024

Indiamart Intermesh Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: At 31 Oct 12:00 today, Indiamart Intermesh shares are trading at price 2508.6, -1.56% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79522.03, down by -0.53%. The stock has hit a high of 2564.35 and a low of 2503.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52496.03
102660.13
202809.63
502918.66
1002825.34
3002722.27

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 2596.23, 2642.37, & 2689.98, whereas it has key support levels at 2502.48, 2454.87, & 2408.73.

Indiamart Intermesh Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indiamart Intermesh was 142.84% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.60% & ROA of 9.69% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 35.60 & P/B is at 8.14.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 20.43% with a target price of 3021.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.78% MF holding, & 23.86% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.85% in june to 0.78% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 23.37% in june to 23.86% in the september quarter.

Indiamart Intermesh share price down -1.56% today to trade at 2508.6 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Welspun Living, S H Kelkar & Company are falling today, but its peers Emami, Jyothy Labs are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.41% & -0.53% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:31 Oct 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsIndiamart Intermesh Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: Indiamart Intermesh share price are down by -1.56%, Nifty down by -0.41%

Most Active Stocks

Hindalco Industries share price

687.00
12:04 PM | 31 OCT 2024
-0.65 (-0.09%)

Tata Power share price

441.10
12:04 PM | 31 OCT 2024
13.95 (3.27%)

Bandhan Bank share price

180.80
12:04 PM | 31 OCT 2024
3.25 (1.83%)

Tata Steel share price

149.10
12:04 PM | 31 OCT 2024
0.15 (0.1%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Poly Medicure share price

2,898.25
11:51 AM | 31 OCT 2024
100.5 (3.59%)

UTI Asset Management Company share price

1,327.95
11:51 AM | 31 OCT 2024
38.45 (2.98%)
More from 52 Week High

Five Star Business Finance share price

702.40
11:52 AM | 31 OCT 2024
-61.75 (-8.08%)

Balrampur Chini Mills share price

615.75
11:52 AM | 31 OCT 2024
-42.95 (-6.52%)

Aditya Birla Capital share price

203.20
11:52 AM | 31 OCT 2024
-12.1 (-5.62%)

Persistent Systems share price

5,350.05
11:52 AM | 31 OCT 2024
-266.5 (-4.74%)
More from Top Losers

Cipla share price

1,558.10
11:52 AM | 31 OCT 2024
140.65 (9.92%)

Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

1,600.20
11:50 AM | 31 OCT 2024
117.95 (7.96%)

Larsen & Toubro share price

3,647.65
11:52 AM | 31 OCT 2024
240.55 (7.06%)

Doms Industries share price

2,734.75
11:52 AM | 31 OCT 2024
159.15 (6.18%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    81,185.00710.00
    Chennai
    81,191.00710.00
    Delhi
    81,343.00710.00
    Kolkata
    81,195.00710.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.