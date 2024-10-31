Indiamart Intermesh Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: Indiamart Intermesh share price are down by -1.56%, Nifty down by -0.41%

Indiamart Intermesh Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: At 31 Oct 12:00 today, Indiamart Intermesh shares are trading at price ₹2508.6, -1.56% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79522.03, down by -0.53%. The stock has hit a high of ₹2564.35 and a low of ₹2503.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2496.03 10 2660.13 20 2809.63 50 2918.66 100 2825.34 300 2722.27

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2596.23, ₹2642.37, & ₹2689.98, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2502.48, ₹2454.87, & ₹2408.73.

Indiamart Intermesh Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indiamart Intermesh was 142.84% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.60% & ROA of 9.69% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 35.60 & P/B is at 8.14.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 20.43% with a target price of ₹3021.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.78% MF holding, & 23.86% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.85% in june to 0.78% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 23.37% in june to 23.86% in the september quarter.