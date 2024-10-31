Indiamart Intermesh Share Price Today on : Indiamart Intermesh share are down by -2%, Nifty down by -0.56%

Indiamart Intermesh Share Price Today on : At 31 Oct 16:01 today, Indiamart Intermesh shares are trading at price ₹2497.35, -2% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79389.06, down by -0.69%. The stock has hit a high of ₹2564.35 and a low of ₹2489.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2496.03 10 2660.13 20 2809.63 50 2918.66 100 2825.34 300 2722.27

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2544.33, ₹2583.67, & ₹2611.58, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2477.08, ₹2449.17, & ₹2409.83.

Indiamart Intermesh Share Price Today

Till 4 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indiamart Intermesh was 139.67% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.60% .The current P/E of the stock is at 35.60 & P/B is at 8.14.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 20.97% with a target price of ₹3021.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.78% MF holding, & 23.86% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.85% in june to 0.78% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 23.37% in june to 23.86% in the september quarter.