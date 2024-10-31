Indiamart Intermesh Share Price Today on : Indiamart Intermesh share are down by -2%, Nifty down by -0.56%

Indiamart Intermesh Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|2496.03
|10
|2660.13
|20
|2809.63
|50
|2918.66
|100
|2825.34
|300
|2722.27
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2544.33, ₹2583.67, & ₹2611.58, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2477.08, ₹2449.17, & ₹2409.83.
Indiamart Intermesh Share Price Today
Till 4 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indiamart Intermesh was 139.67% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.60%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 20.97% with a target price of ₹3021.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.78% MF holding, & 23.86% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.85% in june to 0.78% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 23.37% in june to 23.86% in the september quarter.
Indiamart Intermesh share price down -2% today to trade at ₹2497.35 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as S H Kelkar & Company are falling today, but its peers Emami, Jyothy Labs, Welspun Living are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.56% & -0.69% each respectively.