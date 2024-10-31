Hello User
Indiamart Intermesh Share Price Today on : Indiamart Intermesh share are down by -2%, Nifty down by -0.56%

Livemint

Indiamart Intermesh Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: On the last trading day, Indiamart Intermesh opened at 2557.20 and closed at 2497.35. The stock reached a high of 2564.35 and a low of 2489.80 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a decline, closing lower than its opening price.

Indiamart Intermesh Stock Price Today

Indiamart Intermesh Share Price Today on : At 31 Oct 16:01 today, Indiamart Intermesh shares are trading at price 2497.35, -2% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79389.06, down by -0.69%. The stock has hit a high of 2564.35 and a low of 2489.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52496.03
102660.13
202809.63
502918.66
1002825.34
3002722.27

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 2544.33, 2583.67, & 2611.58, whereas it has key support levels at 2477.08, 2449.17, & 2409.83.

Indiamart Intermesh Share Price Today

Till 4 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indiamart Intermesh was 139.67% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.60% .The current P/E of the stock is at 35.60 & P/B is at 8.14.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 20.97% with a target price of 3021.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.78% MF holding, & 23.86% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.85% in june to 0.78% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 23.37% in june to 23.86% in the september quarter.

Indiamart Intermesh share price down -2% today to trade at 2497.35 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as S H Kelkar & Company are falling today, but its peers Emami, Jyothy Labs, Welspun Living are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.56% & -0.69% each respectively.

