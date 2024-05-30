Indian companies warm up to dollar debt as hedging costs drop
Summary
- While banks and non-bank lenders were the major borrowers in the dollar bond and loan market in the last three months, other companies have also expressed interest and are rushing to global rating agencies to rate their issuances
Mumbai/New Delhi: Indian companies, particularly in the financial services sector, are increasingly turning to the overseas debt market for borrowing due to a decline in the cost of hedging foreign currency exposure, said three people aware of the development.