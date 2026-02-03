Overall, the budget is unlikely to cause a meaningful shift in the assessment of equities in the medium term. We do think the last 15 months have been a reboot opportunity with significant policy resets in the backdrop of geopolitical developments and global macro uncertainties. It is thus imperative for investors to frame investment opportunities from a fresh lens—to assess that, over the coming 3-4 years, a newer set of themes and sectors is likely to be winners compared to investment theme-heavy winners in 2021-2024. Seasonally, the first quarter has typically been negative for Indian equities—possibly, a similar trend in the near term can provide opportunities to build an equities portfolio with a medium-term perspective.