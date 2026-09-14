FII flows are returning, but durability will depend on US yields and crude price

Brent crude is trading around $95 per barrel. Do you think the current price is largely reflecting a geopolitical risk premium, or are there genuine supply concerns?

The current rise in crude prices is largely driven by genuine supply concerns rather than just a geopolitical risk premium. Disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz are affecting the physical movement of crude, preventing barrels from reaching buyers on time. A risk premium fades once tension cools. A blocked route does not, and that is why this price has held. The test is what happens on good news. A pure risk premium deflates the moment talks are announced, and this one has not. Crude is also not moving alone. Coking coal is near its 52-week high and aluminium and copper are near theirs, which points to a supply problem across commodities rather than speculation in oil. For prices to ease, we need one of three things: the route reopening, demand falling because these levels are too high to absorb, or producers outside the region raising output. The first would work fastest, but is the hardest to predict, and we would not position for it. For India, the asymmetry is unkind, because relief arrives at once, but the cost of a long disruption builds through the current account.