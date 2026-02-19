FPI ownership in NSE-listed firms shrinks to 15.5-year low after record $18.9 billion outflow
Fueled by strong SIP inflows in mutual funds, domestic institutional investors' share rose to 19%, surpassing FPIs. Mutual funds' holdings reached an all-time high of 11.1%, demonstrating local investor power.
Weighed down by continued outflows—amounting to a record $18.9 billion in 2025—the ownership of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in companies listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) shrank to a 15.5-year low of 16.7% in the quarter ended December, according to data from the exchange.