On a monthly basis, individual investor participation in the capital markets segment eased to 13.3 million in January 2026 from 13.4 million in December 2025, indicating largely steady engagement, with a minor normalization at the start of the year, per NSE. In contrast, participation in the equity derivatives segment rose to 3.58 million from 3.48 million during the same period, with January marking the highest level in the past 12 months, according to the NSE data.