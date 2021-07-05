NEW DELHI:The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday said the number of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) listed on its platform has hit 100, with the daily turnover of around Rs 265 crore so far in the current financial year.

The first ETF listed on the exchange was a fund by Nippon India Mutual Fund (erstwhile Benchmark Asset Management Company Ltd) in January 2002. The ETF was launched on the Nifty 50 Index, and day one witnessed trading of around Rs 1.30 crore on the NSE.

As per data available with the World Federation of Exchanges, the Mumbai-based exchange ranked ninth globally in terms of number of trades in ETFs as of May 2021.

“India is a retail investor driven market. Channelizing household savings into financial products, which aids capital formation has always been one of our key objectives. ETFs are simple and low-cost investment option, particularly for small and first-time investors to take exposure to equity markets through participation on the stock exchanges. Apart from retail investors, participation of provident/pension funds in equity markets through ETFs and the Government of India using ETFs for their disinvestment programs have given a big boost to the ETF industry in India," said Vikram Limaye, managing and chief executive officer, NSE.

ETFs are baskets of stocks, bonds or other securities which are listed on a exchange. These funds can be bought at any point during the market trading hours.

According to the company, the last one year has seen a lot of activity in the ETF space with 21 listings on the NSE. The assets under management (AUM) of ETFs in India is now at Rs 3.16 trillion (end of May 2021), witnessing over 13.8 times increase in five years compared with Rs 23,000 crore (end of April 2016).

With the surge in stock market and new investors, the number of investors transacting in ETFs on NSE has also gone up by 96% from 20.4 lakh in FY20 to 40.1 lakhs in FY21. “The first three months of FY22 has already seen transactions by more than 22 lakh investors," the exchange said in a filing.

NSE said the Nifty 50 Index continued to be the most post popular index and 17 asset management companies (AMCs) have launched ETF on this index. The other popular equity indices on which AMCs have launched ETFs include Nifty Bank Index and Nifty Next 50 index.

ETFs are also available on gold. There are 11 ETFs with the underlying assets as gold. The last financial year witnessed a record participation, with more than 12 lakh investors transacting in gold ETFs. The assets under management in gold ETFs has touched ₹16,624 crore, a 2.5 times increase in the last five years.

Meanwhile, debt-oriented ETFs in India have assets under management of about ₹40,230 crore and 13 ETFs are listed on NSE with underlying investments in government securities. The most popular corporate bond ETFs are on the Bharat Bond Index series with assets under management of about ₹34,000 crore.

