Given that ESG indices have become an integral part of market assessments, how do you anticipate broader political shifts, like those under the Trump administration, affecting your approach to ESG indices?

First of all, most investors focus on performance, and if you look at the broader index data, such as MSCI World, MSCI USA, and most of the other markets, ESG indexes have performed as well as, or even better, than the broader market. There's a false narrative that ESG is a tax on investors when the evidence shows that it can deliver better risk-adjusted performance. This will continue to be a key focus across various markets.