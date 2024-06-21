Indian Hotels, EIH, lemon Tree others: Softer Q1 expectations led by heat wave

Indian Hotels, EIH, lemon Tree others: Softer Q1 earnings expectations impacted by heat wave, Lok Sabha Elections
Stock Market today: Indian Hotels, EIH, Lemon Tree, Chalet Hotels, other share price have risen up to112% in a year benefitting from favorable tailwinds. The severe Heat wave in the North and Lok Sabha Elections 2024 however may impact Q1 room occupancy and average revenues per room say analysts
Stock Market today: Indian Hotels Company, EIH Ltd, Lemon Tree Hotels , Chalet Hotels share price have risen sharp 54-112% in a year benefitting from rising occupancy , average room rates leading to better revenue per available room (RevPar). The tailwinds have remained strong post easing of COVID-19 pandemic, and there has been a sustained increase in travel demand, with India continuing to be a popular destination. Starting October significant events like the G-20 meeting, cricket world cup, followed by the holiday and wedding seasons, have occurred improving the earnings prospects of Indian Hotels Company, EIH Ltd, Lemon Tree Hotels , Chalet Hotels and others. The same led to strong performance in the January to March quarter for Indian Hotels Company, EIH Ltd, Lemon Tree Hotels , Chalet Hotels and others with strong outperformance by likes of EIH, Indian Hotels as per analysts.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started