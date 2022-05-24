‘Indian investors moving away from plain vanilla market beta strategies’

The markets keep on changing and it was a very volatile market last year. Moreover, sometimes there is an aspect of dispersion, which is the spread of returns within an index. When there is a high dispersion among the constituents, the indices tend to move a lot more compared to when there is no dispersion. In the years where there has been low dispersion, we have seen higher numbers of managers underperforming. So, it depends on how markets are placed and how dynamic the markets are. If you see historically, large-cap fund managers have struggled to outperform passive strategies. If there are inefficiencies in the market, then that allow actives a slight edge over passives.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}