Noting that the company is well-set on an industry-leading growth path, analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities highlighted that Coforge views AI not merely as an efficiency play but as a catalyst for business model transformation. The company believes that many clients currently lack AI fluency, particularly in understanding the revenue-generating potential of AI beyond cost optimization. To bridge this gap, Coforge engages its solution experts to co-ideate with clients through iterative workshops, fostering a collaborative environment for innovation, it said.