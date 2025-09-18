Indian, Japanese firms lead corporate turnarounds
Summary
In a world where corporate earnings are under pressure, Indian companies are carving a path of resilience.
While the US, Europe and China struggle with a growing pool of loss-making companies, India has emerged as a rare bright spot. For investors looking for stability in turbulent times, the profitability story unfolding in Indian equities is difficult to ignore.
