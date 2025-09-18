Indian, Japanese firms lead corporate turnarounds

Automobiles have staged one of the sharpest turnarounds, cutting their loss-makers from 10.5% in 2020-21 to below 3.4% by 2024-25. Metals and mining, once among the worst hit with 43.3% of companies in the red, have also improved significantly, reducing that share to 16.1%. Capital goods have seen a steady recovery too, bringing loss-making firms down from 15.8% in 2020-21 to just 4% in 2024-25. Construction companies, long plagued by weak demand, slashed their losses from over 26% in 2020-21 to just 4.1% in 2024-25. Utilities mirrored this trend, trimming loss-making names from 11.1% in 2020-21 to 8.3% in 2024-25.