NEW DELHI : India’s stocks, bonds and currency markets are closed on Tuesday for a public holiday on the occasion of Mahashivratri. Trading will resume on Wednesday.

Benchmark BSE Sensex, after a weak opening today, plunged more than 1,025 points to the day's low of 54,833.50, before staging a recovery to close 388.76 points or 0.70% higher at 56,247.28, marking its second session of gains. On similar lines, the broader NSE index rose 135.50 points or 0.81 points to settle at 16,793.90.

Tata Steel emerged as the lead gainer among Sensex scrips, jumping by 6.61%, followed by Power Grid, RIL, Titan, NTPC, L&T, Asian Paints and ICICI Bank. Dr Reddy's, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and Kotak Bank were among the major laggards, shedding up to 2.81%.

The rupee recovered from early lows to close flat at 75.33 against the US dollar in line with the firm domestic equity market and signs of talks between Ukraine and Russia. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened weak at 75.73 against the US dollar. However, it recovered losses to close flat at 75.33 against the greenback.

As per the information available on the BSE website, there will be 13 trading holidays in 2022. Here is the full list of the holidays:

Source: BSE

