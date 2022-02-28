Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Indian markets to remain closed on Tuesday for Mahashivratri

Indian markets to remain closed on Tuesday for Mahashivratri

BSE Sensex plunged more than 1,025 points to the day's low of 54,833.50, before staging a recovery to close 388.76 points or 0.70% higher at 56,247.28
1 min read . 09:30 PM IST Livemint

India’s stocks, bonds and currency markets are closed on Tuesday for a public holiday on the occasion of Mahashivratri. Trading will resume on Wednesday

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : India’s stocks, bonds and currency markets are closed on Tuesday for a public holiday on the occasion of Mahashivratri. Trading will resume on Wednesday.

NEW DELHI : India’s stocks, bonds and currency markets are closed on Tuesday for a public holiday on the occasion of Mahashivratri. Trading will resume on Wednesday.

Benchmark BSE Sensex, after a weak opening today, plunged more than 1,025 points to the day's low of 54,833.50, before staging a recovery to close 388.76 points or 0.70% higher at 56,247.28, marking its second session of gains. On similar lines, the broader NSE index rose 135.50 points or 0.81 points to settle at 16,793.90.

Benchmark BSE Sensex, after a weak opening today, plunged more than 1,025 points to the day's low of 54,833.50, before staging a recovery to close 388.76 points or 0.70% higher at 56,247.28, marking its second session of gains. On similar lines, the broader NSE index rose 135.50 points or 0.81 points to settle at 16,793.90.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Tata Steel emerged as the lead gainer among Sensex scrips, jumping by 6.61%, followed by Power Grid, RIL, Titan, NTPC, L&T, Asian Paints and ICICI Bank.  Dr Reddy's, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and Kotak Bank were among the major laggards, shedding up to 2.81%.

The rupee recovered from early lows to close flat at 75.33 against the US dollar in line with the firm domestic equity market and signs of talks between Ukraine and Russia. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened weak at 75.73 against the US dollar. However, it recovered losses to close flat at 75.33 against the greenback.

As per the information available on the BSE website, there will be 13 trading holidays in 2022. Here is the full list of the holidays: 

View Full Image
Source: BSE
Click on the image to enlarge

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!