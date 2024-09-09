Indian Oil Corporation share are down by -0.28%, Nifty up by 0.12%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 175.6 and closed at 176.15. The stock reached a high of 177.2 and a low of 173.65 during the day.

Livemint
Published9 Sep 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

At 09 Sep 11:17 today, Indian Oil Corporation shares are trading at price 176.15, -0.28% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81342.94, up by 0.2%. The stock has hit a high of 177.2 and a low of 173.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5177.94
10176.00
20172.67
50171.84
100169.06
300158.15

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 180.33, 184.07, & 186.83, whereas it has key support levels at 173.83, 171.07, & 167.33.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Oil Corporation was 36.35% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.83% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.89 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.63% with a target price of 171.51724138.

The company has a 51.50% promoter holding, 7.49% MF holding, & 7.79% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.70% in march to 7.49% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.49% in march to 7.79% in june quarter.

Indian Oil Corporation share price down -0.28% today to trade at 176.15 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Gujarat Natural Resources are falling today, but its peers Bharat Petroleum Corporation are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.12% & 0.2% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Sep 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsIndian Oil Corporation share are down by -0.28%, Nifty up by 0.12%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

150.00
11:19 AM | 9 SEP 2024
-1.25 (-0.83%)

Bharat Electronics

280.00
11:19 AM | 9 SEP 2024
-3.65 (-1.29%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

297.40
11:19 AM | 9 SEP 2024
-11.5 (-3.72%)

Indian Oil Corporation

176.20
11:19 AM | 9 SEP 2024
-0.45 (-0.25%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Jubilant Pharmova

1,008.15
11:15 AM | 9 SEP 2024
56.25 (5.91%)

Alembic Pharmaceuticals

1,160.05
11:15 AM | 9 SEP 2024
52.4 (4.73%)

Glenmark Life Sciences

1,197.70
11:14 AM | 9 SEP 2024
48.15 (4.19%)

EPL

265.00
11:15 AM | 9 SEP 2024
10.1 (3.96%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,360.000.00
    Chennai
    73,310.000.00
    Delhi
    73,460.000.00
    Kolkata
    73,310.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.09
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue