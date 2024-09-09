Indian Oil Corporation share are down by -0.28%, Nifty up by 0.12%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹ 175.6 and closed at ₹ 176.15. The stock reached a high of ₹ 177.2 and a low of ₹ 173.65 during the day.

At 09 Sep 11:17 today, Indian Oil Corporation shares are trading at price ₹176.15, -0.28% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81342.94, up by 0.2%. The stock has hit a high of ₹177.2 and a low of ₹173.65 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 177.94 10 176.00 20 172.67 50 171.84 100 169.06 300 158.15

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹180.33, ₹184.07, & ₹186.83, whereas it has key support levels at ₹173.83, ₹171.07, & ₹167.33.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Oil Corporation was 36.35% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.83% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.89 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.63% with a target price of ₹171.51724138. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 51.50% promoter holding, 7.49% MF holding, & 7.79% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.70% in march to 7.49% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.49% in march to 7.79% in june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}