Indian Oil Corporation share are down by -0.38%, Nifty up by 0.16%

At 16 Sep 11:13 today, Indian Oil Corporation shares are trading at price ₹172.5, -0.38% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82936.13, up by 0.05%. The stock has hit a high of ₹174.1 and a low of ₹172.3 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|173.39
|10
|175.67
|20
|174.19
|50
|172.58
|100
|169.31
|300
|159.63
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Oil Corporation was -45.67% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.83%
The company has a 51.50% promoter holding, 7.49% MF holding, & 7.79% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 8.49% in march to 7.79% in the june quarter.
Indian Oil Corporation share price down -0.38% today to trade at ₹172.5 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Gujarat Natural Resources are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.16% & 0.05% each respectively.
