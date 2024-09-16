Indian Oil Corporation share are down by -0.38%, Nifty up by 0.16%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹ 173.6 and closed at ₹ 172.5. The stock reached a high of ₹ 174.1 and a low of ₹ 172.3 during the day.

At 16 Sep 11:13 today, Indian Oil Corporation shares are trading at price ₹172.5, -0.38% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82936.13, up by 0.05%. The stock has hit a high of ₹174.1 and a low of ₹172.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 173.39 10 175.67 20 174.19 50 172.58 100 169.31 300 159.63

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Oil Corporation was -45.67% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.83% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.74 .

The company has a 51.50% promoter holding, 7.49% MF holding, & 7.79% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.49% in march to 7.79% in the june quarter.