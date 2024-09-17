Indian Oil Corporation share are down by -0.76%, Nifty up by 0.07%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹ 171.75 and closed at ₹ 170.50. The stock reached a high of ₹ 171.95 and a low of ₹ 170.10 during the day.

At 17 Sep 11:19 today, Indian Oil Corporation shares are trading at price ₹170.5, -0.76% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83050.14, up by 0.07%. The stock has hit a high of ₹171.95 and a low of ₹170.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 173.39 10 175.67 20 174.19 50 172.58 100 169.31 300 159.92

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Oil Corporation was -52.67% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.83% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.67 .

The company has a 51.50% promoter holding, 7.49% MF holding, & 7.79% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.49% in march to 7.79% in the june quarter.