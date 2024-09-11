Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation share are down by -1.31%, Nifty up by 0.17%

Indian Oil Corporation share are down by -1.31%, Nifty up by 0.17%

Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 176.65 and closed at 173.25. The stock reached a high of 177.80 and a low of 173.25 during the trading session.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

At 11 Sep 11:00 today, Indian Oil Corporation shares are trading at price 173.25, -1.31% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81973.88, up by 0.06%. The stock has hit a high of 177.8 and a low of 173.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5177.26
10176.23
20172.92
50172.06
100169.11
300158.53

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 176.47, 177.53, & 178.47, whereas it has key support levels at 174.47, 173.53, & 172.47.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Oil Corporation was 71.05% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.83% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.84 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.0% with a target price of 171.51724138.

The company has a 51.50% promoter holding, 7.49% MF holding, & 7.79% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.70% in march to 7.49% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.49% in march to 7.79% in june quarter.

Indian Oil Corporation share price down -1.31% today to trade at 173.25 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation are falling today, but its peers Gujarat Natural Resources are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.17% & 0.06% each respectively.

