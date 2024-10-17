Indian Oil Corporation share are down by -1.58%, Nifty down by -0.5%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|165.13
|10
|167.16
|20
|169.52
|50
|171.55
|100
|170.06
|300
|165.59
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Oil Corporation was -6.52% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.83%
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.49% MF holding, & 7.79% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 8.49% in to 7.79% in the quarter.
Indian Oil Corporation share price down -1.58% today to trade at ₹165.6 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation are falling today, but its peers Gujarat Natural Resources are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.5% & -0.44% each respectively.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess