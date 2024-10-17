Indian Oil Corporation share are down by -1.58%, Nifty down by -0.5%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:06 today, Indian Oil Corporation shares are trading at price ₹165.6, -1.58% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81142.91, down by -0.44%. The stock has hit a high of ₹168.6 and a low of ₹165.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 165.13 10 167.16 20 169.52 50 171.55 100 170.06 300 165.59

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Oil Corporation was -6.52% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.83% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.52 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.49% MF holding, & 7.79% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.49% in to 7.79% in the quarter.