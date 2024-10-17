Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Indian Oil Corporation share are down by -1.58%, Nifty down by -0.5%

Indian Oil Corporation share are down by -1.58%, Nifty down by -0.5%

Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 168.2 and closed at 165.6. The highest price reached during the day was 168.6, while the lowest was 165.5. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from its opening price.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:06 today, Indian Oil Corporation shares are trading at price 165.6, -1.58% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81142.91, down by -0.44%. The stock has hit a high of 168.6 and a low of 165.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5165.13
10167.16
20169.52
50171.55
100170.06
300165.59

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Oil Corporation was -6.52% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.83% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.52 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.49% MF holding, & 7.79% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.49% in to 7.79% in the quarter.

Indian Oil Corporation share price down -1.58% today to trade at 165.6 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation are falling today, but its peers Gujarat Natural Resources are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.5% & -0.44% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.