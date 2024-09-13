Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Indian Oil Corporation share are up by 1.01%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) opened at 173.45 and closed at 174.95. The stock reached a high of 175.95 and a low of 172.40 during the session.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

At 13 Sep 11:04 today, Indian Oil Corporation shares are trading at price 174.95, 1.01% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82921.36, down by -0.05%. The stock has hit a high of 175.95 and a low of 172.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5175.69
10176.08
20173.27
50172.38
100169.20
300159.22

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Oil Corporation was 12.56% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.83% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.74 .

The company has a 51.50% promoter holding, 7.49% MF holding, & 7.79% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.49% in march to 7.79% in the june quarter.

Indian Oil Corporation share price has gained 1.01% today to trade at 174.95 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.08% & -0.05% each respectively.

