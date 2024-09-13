Indian Oil Corporation share are up by 1.01%, Nifty down by -0.08%

At 13 Sep 11:04 today, Indian Oil Corporation shares are trading at price ₹174.95, 1.01% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82921.36, down by -0.05%. The stock has hit a high of ₹175.95 and a low of ₹172.4 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|175.69
|10
|176.08
|20
|173.27
|50
|172.38
|100
|169.20
|300
|159.22
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Oil Corporation was 12.56% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.83%
The company has a 51.50% promoter holding, 7.49% MF holding, & 7.79% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 8.49% in march to 7.79% in the june quarter.
Indian Oil Corporation share price has gained 1.01% today to trade at ₹174.95 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as