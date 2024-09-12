Indian Oil Corporation share are up by 1.15%, Nifty up by 0.32%

At 12 Sep 11:04 today, Indian Oil Corporation shares are trading at price ₹171.7, 1.15% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81729.22, up by 0.25%. The stock has hit a high of ₹172.45 and a low of ₹170.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 177.15 10 176.44 20 173.24 50 172.29 100 169.20 300 158.89

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹175.57, ₹181.03, & ₹184.27, whereas it has key support levels at ₹166.87, ₹163.63, & ₹158.17.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Oil Corporation was 25.70% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.83% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.58 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.09% with a target price of ₹171.86206897.

The company has a 51.50% promoter holding, 7.49% MF holding, & 7.79% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.70% in march to 7.49% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.49% in march to 7.79% in the june quarter.