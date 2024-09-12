Indian Oil Corporation share are up by 1.15%, Nifty up by 0.32%

At 12 Sep 11:04 today, Indian Oil Corporation shares are trading at price ₹171.7, 1.15% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81729.22, up by 0.25%. The stock has hit a high of ₹172.45 and a low of ₹170.1 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|177.15
|10
|176.44
|20
|173.24
|50
|172.29
|100
|169.20
|300
|158.89
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹175.57, ₹181.03, & ₹184.27, whereas it has key support levels at ₹166.87, ₹163.63, & ₹158.17.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Oil Corporation was 25.70% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.83%
The company has a 51.50% promoter holding, 7.49% MF holding, & 7.79% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 7.70% in march to 7.49% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 8.49% in march to 7.79% in the june quarter.
Indian Oil Corporation share price has gained 1.15% today to trade at ₹171.7 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as
