Indian Oil Corporation share are up by 1.15%, Nifty up by 0.32%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last trading day, the Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 171.65 and closed at 171.70. The stock reached a high of 172.45 and a low of 170.10 during the day.

Livemint
Published12 Sep 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

At 12 Sep 11:04 today, Indian Oil Corporation shares are trading at price 171.7, 1.15% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81729.22, up by 0.25%. The stock has hit a high of 172.45 and a low of 170.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5177.15
10176.44
20173.24
50172.29
100169.20
300158.89

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 175.57, 181.03, & 184.27, whereas it has key support levels at 166.87, 163.63, & 158.17.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Oil Corporation was 25.70% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.83% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.58 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.09% with a target price of 171.86206897.

The company has a 51.50% promoter holding, 7.49% MF holding, & 7.79% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.70% in march to 7.49% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.49% in march to 7.79% in the june quarter.

Indian Oil Corporation share price has gained 1.15% today to trade at 171.7 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.32% & 0.25% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Sep 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsIndian Oil Corporation share are up by 1.15%, Nifty up by 0.32%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

149.35
11:06 AM | 12 SEP 2024
1.2 (0.81%)

Bharat Electronics

289.55
11:06 AM | 12 SEP 2024
1.5 (0.52%)

Tata Motors

971.25
11:06 AM | 12 SEP 2024
-4.75 (-0.49%)

Indian Oil Corporation

171.75
11:06 AM | 12 SEP 2024
2 (1.18%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Kaynes Technology India

4,920.25
11:03 AM | 12 SEP 2024
260.45 (5.59%)

Engineers India

221.30
11:03 AM | 12 SEP 2024
11.7 (5.58%)

Sundaram Finance

4,845.80
11:02 AM | 12 SEP 2024
220.2 (4.76%)

Aurobindo Pharma

1,570.80
11:03 AM | 12 SEP 2024
63.6 (4.22%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,200.00380.00
    Chennai
    72,220.00400.00
    Delhi
    72,890.00-1,030.00
    Kolkata
    74,510.001,440.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue