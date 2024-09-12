Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation share are up by 1.15%, Nifty up by 0.32%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last trading day, the Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 171.65 and closed at 171.70. The stock reached a high of 172.45 and a low of 170.10 during the day.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

At 12 Sep 11:04 today, Indian Oil Corporation shares are trading at price 171.7, 1.15% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81729.22, up by 0.25%. The stock has hit a high of 172.45 and a low of 170.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5177.15
10176.44
20173.24
50172.29
100169.20
300158.89

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 175.57, 181.03, & 184.27, whereas it has key support levels at 166.87, 163.63, & 158.17.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Oil Corporation was 25.70% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.83% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.58 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.09% with a target price of 171.86206897.

The company has a 51.50% promoter holding, 7.49% MF holding, & 7.79% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.70% in march to 7.49% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.49% in march to 7.79% in the june quarter.

Indian Oil Corporation share price has gained 1.15% today to trade at 171.7 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.32% & 0.25% each respectively.

