Indian Oil Corporation share are down by -3.3%, Nifty down by -1.52%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on : At 03 Oct 12:00 today, Indian Oil Corporation shares are trading at price ₹173, -3.3% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82972.08, down by -1.54%. The stock has hit a high of ₹176.2 and a low of ₹172.95 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,20,50 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 176.03 10 172.59 20 173.78 50 173.03 100 169.63 300 163.36

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹181.05, ₹183.2, & ₹185.1, whereas it has key support levels at ₹177.0, ₹175.1, & ₹172.95.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Oil Corporation was 38.28% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.83% .The current P/E of the stock is at 8.00 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.58% with a target price of ₹174.00.

The company has a 51.50% promoter holding, 7.49% MF holding, & 7.79% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.70% in march to 7.49% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.49% in march to 7.79% in the june quarter.