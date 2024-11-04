Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: Indian Oil Corporation share price are down by -4.66%, Nifty down by -1.72%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: Indian Oil Corporation share price are down by -4.66%, Nifty down by -1.72%

Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) opened at 144.85 and closed at 138.25. The stock reached a high of 144.85 during the day and a low of 136.40. Overall, the stock experienced a decline, closing lower than its opening price.

Indian Oil CorporationShare Price Today on 04-11-2024

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: At 04 Nov 13:01 today, Indian Oil Corporation shares are trading at price 138.25, -4.66% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78479.89, down by -1.56%. The stock has hit a high of 144.85 and a low of 136.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5144.47
10149.05
20157.05
50167.06
100168.45
300166.75

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 144.18, 145.67, & 146.93, whereas it has key support levels at 141.43, 140.17, & 138.68.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Oil Corporation was 270.36% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.83% & ROA of 9.34% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 11.19 & P/B is at 1.08.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 20.80% with a target price of 167.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.26% MF holding, & 7.90% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.49% in june to 7.26% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 7.79% in june to 7.90% in the september quarter.

Indian Oil Corporation share price down -4.66% today to trade at 138.25 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation are falling today, but its peers Gujarat Natural Resources are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.72% & -1.56% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.