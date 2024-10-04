Indian Oil Corporation share are down by -0.82%, Nifty up by 0.34%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|176.03
|10
|172.59
|20
|173.78
|50
|173.03
|100
|169.63
|300
|163.57
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹174.63, ₹178.27, & ₹180.33, whereas it has key support levels at ₹168.93, ₹166.87, & ₹163.23.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Oil Corporation was 116.58% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.83%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.44% with a target price of ₹174.00.
The company has a 51.50% promoter holding, 7.49% MF holding, & 7.79% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 7.70% in march to 7.49% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 8.49% in march to 7.79% in the june quarter.
Indian Oil Corporation share price down -0.82% today to trade at ₹169.85 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Gujarat Natural Resources are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.34% & 0.29% each respectively.
