Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: Indian Oil Corporation share price are down by -0.62%, Nifty down by -0.94%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on 07 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 145 and closed at 143.75. The stock reached a high of 145.85 and a low of 143.15 during the trading session.

Published7 Nov 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Indian Oil CorporationShare Price Today on 07-11-2024
Indian Oil CorporationShare Price Today on 07-11-2024

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: At 07 Nov 11:10 today, Indian Oil Corporation shares are trading at price 143.75, -0.62% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79575.54, down by -1%. The stock has hit a high of 145.85 and a low of 143.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5142.83
10146.92
20155.86
50166.36
100168.20
300166.95

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 146.12, 147.48, & 149.87, whereas it has key support levels at 142.37, 139.98, & 138.62.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Oil Corporation was 59.81% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.83% & ROA of 9.34% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 11.35 & P/B is at 1.10.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.48% with a target price of 166.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.26% MF holding, & 7.90% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.49% in june to 7.26% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 7.79% in june to 7.90% in the september quarter.

Indian Oil Corporation share price down -0.62% today to trade at 143.75 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation are falling today, but its peers Gujarat Natural Resources are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.94% & -1% each respectively.

First Published:7 Nov 2024, 11:10 AM IST
