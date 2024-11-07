Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: Indian Oil Corporation share price are down by -0.62%, Nifty down by -0.94%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: At 07 Nov 11:10 today, Indian Oil Corporation shares are trading at price ₹143.75, -0.62% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79575.54, down by -1%. The stock has hit a high of ₹145.85 and a low of ₹143.15 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|142.83
|10
|146.92
|20
|155.86
|50
|166.36
|100
|168.20
|300
|166.95
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹146.12, ₹147.48, & ₹149.87, whereas it has key support levels at ₹142.37, ₹139.98, & ₹138.62.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Oil Corporation was 59.81% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.83% & ROA of 9.34% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 11.35 & P/B is at 1.10.
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.48% with a target price of ₹166.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.26% MF holding, & 7.90% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 7.49% in june to 7.26% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 7.79% in june to 7.90% in the september quarter.
Indian Oil Corporation share price down -0.62% today to trade at ₹143.75 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation are falling today, but its peers Gujarat Natural Resources are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.94% & -1% each respectively.
