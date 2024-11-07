Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: Indian Oil Corporation share price are down by -0.62%, Nifty down by -0.94%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: At 07 Nov 11:10 today, Indian Oil Corporation shares are trading at price ₹143.75, -0.62% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79575.54, down by -1%. The stock has hit a high of ₹145.85 and a low of ₹143.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 142.83 10 146.92 20 155.86 50 166.36 100 168.20 300 166.95

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹146.12, ₹147.48, & ₹149.87, whereas it has key support levels at ₹142.37, ₹139.98, & ₹138.62.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Indian Oil Corporation was 59.81% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 25.83% & ROA of 9.34% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 11.35 & P/B is at 1.10.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.48% with a target price of ₹166.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.26% MF holding, & 7.90% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.49% in june to 7.26% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 7.79% in june to 7.90% in the september quarter.